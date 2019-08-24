Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Dawn JUDGE


1934 - 2019
Dawn JUDGE Notice
JUDGE Dawn of Unanderra, formerly of Flinders



Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of John & Eilish, Sharon & Paul. Adored Nanna of Kristie & Paul, Craig & Jade, Kayla & Shayne. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Lois (dec) & Kelvern (dec), Fay (dec) & George (dec), Wayne. Loved aunt to Brandon and Samm. Adored Grandma to her great grandchildren. Dawn will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Reunited With Cecil



Relatives and friends of Dawn are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday August 30, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service the funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, 441-443 Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour for Burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
