JUDGE Dawn of Unanderra, formerly of Flinders
Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of John & Eilish, Sharon & Paul. Adored Nanna of Kristie & Paul, Craig & Jade, Kayla & Shayne. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Lois (dec) & Kelvern (dec), Fay (dec) & George (dec), Wayne. Loved aunt to Brandon and Samm. Adored Grandma to her great grandchildren. Dawn will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Reunited With Cecil
Relatives and friends of Dawn are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday August 30, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service the funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, 441-443 Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019