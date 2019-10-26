|
|
WARD David 'John' Died peacefully at home on 21 October 2019. Dear husband of Pat. Loved father and father in law of Robyn and Shane, Graham, Sandra and Peter, David and Susie. Adored Pop of Adam and Gemma, Alex and Blaike, Jessica and Stefan, Samantha and Dante, Jack, Emma, Laura and Pop Pop of Sienna. Brother of Cliff (dec), Bill and Jeanette (both dec), Raymond and Marie Veney. Dear Uncle to his nieces and nephews. John will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Aged 83 years
An old Balgownie boy
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Dementia Australia Research Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019