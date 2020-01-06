|
|
SUGDEN David of Woonona formerly of Bulli
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 2 January 2020. Beloved husband of Jo. Dearly adored father of Adrian, Brad, and Ashley. Loved brother. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 66 Years
Rest in peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020