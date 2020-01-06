Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
David SUGDEN

David SUGDEN Notice
SUGDEN David of Woonona formerly of Bulli



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 2 January 2020. Beloved husband of Jo. Dearly adored father of Adrian, Brad, and Ashley. Loved brother. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 66 Years

Rest in peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020
