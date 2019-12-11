|
STEAD David of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 6 December 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Jacqui and Andras, Paul, Christine and Keegan. Loved brother of Margorie. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK. The family would like to give a personal thank you to Jan and Philippa for all her assistance at this time.
Aged 79 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever.
Reunited with Sylvia
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for David to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 13 December 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019