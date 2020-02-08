Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
19 College Avenue
Shellharbour City Centre
David LING

David LING Notice
LING David of Warilla formerly of Mt Warrigal



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 4 February 2020. Beloved husband of Jan. Dearly loved father of Trisha, Debbie, Stephen and their families. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour City Centre on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Australian Sarcoma Study Group would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020
