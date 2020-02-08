|
LING David of Warilla formerly of Mt Warrigal
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 4 February 2020. Beloved husband of Jan. Dearly loved father of Trisha, Debbie, Stephen and their families. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour City Centre on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Australian Sarcoma Study Group would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020