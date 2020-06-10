|
|
SMITH David John Passed away on 4th June, 2020. Late of Wollongong. Loving husband of Liz. Adored father & father in law of Amanda, Jenny & Peter. Admired Poppa of his grandchildren Lucy, Ashley, Leah and Ollie the dog. David will be sadly missed by Robert, Phillip & Marion and his extended family and friends.
Aged 70 Years
At Peace.
A family gathering for David will be held on Friday 12th June, 2020 commencing at 2pm. David's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: FPXSAZ
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 10, 2020