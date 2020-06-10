Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
342 Crown Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
(02) 4228 9677
Resources
More Obituaries for David SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John SMITH


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
David John SMITH Notice
SMITH David John Passed away on 4th June, 2020. Late of Wollongong. Loving husband of Liz. Adored father & father in law of Amanda, Jenny & Peter. Admired Poppa of his grandchildren Lucy, Ashley, Leah and Ollie the dog. David will be sadly missed by Robert, Phillip & Marion and his extended family and friends.



Aged 70 Years

At Peace.



A family gathering for David will be held on Friday 12th June, 2020 commencing at 2pm. David's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:

www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: FPXSAZ



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -