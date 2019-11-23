|
|
KIRKMAN David John of Kiama
formerly of Nowra
Passed away, after a courageous battle, surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine. Dearly loved father and father in law of Donna and Paul, Susan and Stephen, Megan and Nick. Loving Par of Dylan, Tyson, Bryn, Christopher, Amy, Jacob and great grandpa of Charlotte, Lachie and Kai. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
God has you in His keeping
We have you in our hearts
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Manning Street Kiama on Friday, 29 November 2019 at 10.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019