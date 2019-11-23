Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Manning Street
Kiama
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David KIRKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John KIRKMAN

Add a Memory
David John KIRKMAN Notice
KIRKMAN David John of Kiama

formerly of Nowra



Passed away, after a courageous battle, surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine. Dearly loved father and father in law of Donna and Paul, Susan and Stephen, Megan and Nick. Loving Par of Dylan, Tyson, Bryn, Christopher, Amy, Jacob and great grandpa of Charlotte, Lachie and Kai. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

God has you in His keeping

We have you in our hearts



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Manning Street Kiama on Friday, 29 November 2019 at 10.30am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -