JONES David John David passed away peacefully, whilst sleeping, on Sunday, 19th January 2020. Loving husband of Georgina Jones. Adored father and father-in-law of Craig & Chantelle, Shaun & Vanessa and Brendan. Cherished and much-loved Poppy to Jasper, Beckham, Sophie-Lee and Isla. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends, including his soccer community.
Aged 71 years.
'Forever in our hearts. Our memories of you will never be forgotten'
A service to Celebrate David's life will be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Tuesday, 28th January 2020 commencing at 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation will be much appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020