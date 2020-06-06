|
|
INGLIS David of Figtree
formerly of Millers Point and Cammeray
Passed away suddenly. Loved brother of Bruce and Paul and brother in law of Anne and beloved uncle of Preston, and Blair. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 72 years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 12noon.
Due to current restrictions numbers are limited to 50 people. David's family encourage you to watch his service via a link located on
funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020