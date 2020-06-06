Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
David INGLIS Notice
INGLIS David of Figtree

formerly of Millers Point and Cammeray



Passed away suddenly. Loved brother of Bruce and Paul and brother in law of Anne and beloved uncle of Preston, and Blair. David will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 72 years



Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 12noon.



Due to current restrictions numbers are limited to 50 people. David's family encourage you to watch his service via a link located on

funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
