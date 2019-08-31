Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
David Ernest BRAILEY


1937 - 2019
David Ernest BRAILEY Notice
BRAILEY David Ernest of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 26, 2019. Loving father and father-in-law of Glenn & Julie, Alison & Graeme, Peter & Leanne. Husband of Carline (dec). Adored grandfather of Nathan, Daniel, Aaron, Kara, Tayla, Fallon, Joshua and Logan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ashley (dec), Diana & Max, Lynette & Colin. Loved partner of Jan.



Aged 82 Years

'Gone golfing'



Relatives and friends of David are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday September 3, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
