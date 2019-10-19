|
|
HODGSON David Charles of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria. Devoted father and father-in-law of Annette & Malcolm, David & Wendy, Sharon & Craig, Michelle & Phillip. Much loved grandfather of Ryan, Nathan, Brendan, Rebecca, Natalie, Cameron, Lauren, Belinda, Luke, Madison and Melissa. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Aged 81 Years
Will Be Dearly Missed
Funeral details will be advised once confirmed.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019