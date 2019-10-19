Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for David HODGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Charles HODGSON


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
David Charles HODGSON Notice
HODGSON David Charles of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria. Devoted father and father-in-law of Annette & Malcolm, David & Wendy, Sharon & Craig, Michelle & Phillip. Much loved grandfather of Ryan, Nathan, Brendan, Rebecca, Natalie, Cameron, Lauren, Belinda, Luke, Madison and Melissa. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.



Aged 81 Years

Will Be Dearly Missed



Funeral details will be advised once confirmed.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now