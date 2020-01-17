Home
DAVE RATCLIFFE


1974 - 2015
DAVE RATCLIFFE In Memoriam
RATCLIFFE

DAVE

5 years since you left us and split our hearts in two. One side is filled with memories the other side died with you. Remembering you is easy we do it every day. But missing you is a heartache that never goes away, as we hold you in our hearts and there you will remain. Life goes on without you, will never be the same. Those special memories will always bring a smile we will not forget. Resting with your sister Lynette. God has you both in his keeping. We have you both in our hearts. Thanks for the memories.

Love Dad, Mum, Jeffrey, Debbie, Steve, Heidi and all your friends.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020
