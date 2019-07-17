|
TYRRELL Darryl Wayne (Doosh, Dazza, Kiwi) 13/11/1959 - 13/07/2019 Cherished husband of 40 years to Vicki. Loving and devoted father and father-in-law of Michelle, Wayne, Daniel & Sarah, Nathan & Courtney, Josh & David. Adored Pa to his 10 grandchildren. Beloved son of Mavis & John (dec). Brother & Brother-In-Law to David & Sue, Debbie & Graeme, Donna & Robert and Paul & Deanne. Close to our hearts You will always stay Loved and remembered every day The relatives and friends of Darryl are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 19 July, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Donations are invited to the Cancer Council, a box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 17 to July 18, 2019