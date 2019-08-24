|
|
DONOVAN DARCY GEORGE of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the Late Marie, Dearly loved father and father in law of Terry and Dianne. Much Loved Pop of his grandchildren Garry and Diana, Tony and Kina, Glenn and Alex, Brad, and 7 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Meg and Max (both deceased) and their families. Darcy will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
In his 99th Year
Together again with his
loving wife Marie
The family would like to thank the staff of IRT Elouera Cottage for their care of Darcy.
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019