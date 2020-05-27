|
|
TURNER Daphne Pearl Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 23 May 2020, at the nursing home. Beloved wife of Allan Samuel Turner (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Beth and Derrick. Cherished Nanna to Rochelle and Daniel, Amanda and Andy. Much loved Gran to Bryson, Elijah (dec), Archie, Brennan and Ava. Daphne will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 97 Years
Rest in Peace
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 27, 2020