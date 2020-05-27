Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Pearl TURNER

Add a Memory
Daphne Pearl TURNER Notice
TURNER Daphne Pearl Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 23 May 2020, at the nursing home. Beloved wife of Allan Samuel Turner (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Beth and Derrick. Cherished Nanna to Rochelle and Daniel, Amanda and Andy. Much loved Gran to Bryson, Elijah (dec), Archie, Brennan and Ava. Daphne will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.



Aged 97 Years

Rest in Peace



A private service will be held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -