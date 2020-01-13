|
O'DEA Daphne Joyce Beloved wife of Shiney (Reg), formerly of Woonona, died peacefully with family by her side in hospital on January 8th, 2020.
Loving mother and mother in law of Pam & David, Robert, Kathy & Eugene. Adored Granny to her 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sisters and extended family.
Aged 90 Years
With Her Mother At Last
Relatives and friends of Daphne are invited to attend her funeral service at the Bulli Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli today, Tuesday January 14th, 2020 commencing at 10am. Please consider a donation, in lieu of flowers, to Breast Cancer Australia, a collection box will be available for this purpose at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020