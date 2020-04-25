|
WAKELING Dalton 'Dal' of Austinmer, formerly of Binnaway
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Patsy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stephen (dec), Lesley and Felix, David and Sue. Loving Pop of his grandchildren, and Poppy Dal of his great grandchildren. Dal will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
A life well lived
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020