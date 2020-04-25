Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalton WAKELING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalton "Dal" WAKELING

Add a Memory
Dalton "Dal" WAKELING Notice
WAKELING Dalton 'Dal' of Austinmer, formerly of Binnaway



Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Patsy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stephen (dec), Lesley and Felix, David and Sue. Loving Pop of his grandchildren, and Poppy Dal of his great grandchildren. Dal will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

A life well lived



A private service has been held.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -