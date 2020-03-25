Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Dalhys LANE Notice
LANE Dalhys of Tarrawanna



Passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Ted. Dearly loved mother of Nigel, Justin, and Curtis (dec). Cherished Nan, Aunty Dal, Dal, and Mrs Lane to Reece, Heath, Robert, and extended family. Loved sister of Max. Dalhys will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78 Years

Forever in our hearts

One of the most beautiful souls on this earth



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Dalhys to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 12pm.



In light of Covid-19, numbers will

be limited at the service.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 25, 2020
