DUBOWSKI Czeslaw 'Chris' Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Anna. Dearly loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Aged 89 years
You will always be with us
Requiem Mass for the repose of Czeslaw's soul will be celebrated at the Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway Unanderra on Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Due to current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 people. We encourage you to contact the family prior to the service
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020