Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Church Of Immaculate Conception
Czeslaw "Chris" DUBOWSKI

Czeslaw "Chris" DUBOWSKI Notice
DUBOWSKI Czeslaw 'Chris' Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Anna. Dearly loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.



Aged 89 years



You will always be with us



Requiem Mass for the repose of Czeslaw's soul will be celebrated at the Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway Unanderra on Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Due to current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 people. We encourage you to contact the family prior to the service



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020
