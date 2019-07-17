|
|
ILIEVSKA CVETA of Coniston
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 15 July 2019. Beloved wife of Pavel (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Biljana and Slave, Simon and Lynn, Zoran and Amanda, Klime and Sue. Much loved Baba of all her grandchildren and great grand Baba of her great grandchildren. Cveta will be
sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 83 Years
Rest in Peace
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Thursday 18 July, 2019 at 3pm.
Cveta's funeral service will be held in , St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Friday 19 July, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by a burial in Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019