Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for CVETA ILIEVSKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CVETA ILIEVSKA

Add a Memory
CVETA ILIEVSKA Notice
ILIEVSKA CVETA of Coniston



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 15 July 2019. Beloved wife of Pavel (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Biljana and Slave, Simon and Lynn, Zoran and Amanda, Klime and Sue. Much loved Baba of all her grandchildren and great grand Baba of her great grandchildren. Cveta will be

sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 83 Years

Rest in Peace



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Thursday 18 July, 2019 at 3pm.



Cveta's funeral service will be held in , St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Friday 19 July, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by a burial in Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.