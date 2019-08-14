Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Curly GRIFFITHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curly "Derham" GRIFFITHS

Add a Memory
Curly "Derham" GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS Curly 'Derham' Dearly beloved Husband of 65 years to Evelyn. Loving Father of Lyn, Kimm, Janet, Cameron (dec) and Matthew (dec). Cherished Pop of his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.



13/8/1933 - 11/8/2019

He will be sadly missed



Relatives and friends of Curly are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 16th August, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now