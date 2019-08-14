|
GRIFFITHS Curly 'Derham' Dearly beloved Husband of 65 years to Evelyn. Loving Father of Lyn, Kimm, Janet, Cameron (dec) and Matthew (dec). Cherished Pop of his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
13/8/1933 - 11/8/2019
He will be sadly missed
Relatives and friends of Curly are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 16th August, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019