|
|
STRICKLAND Craig (Sticks/ Crackers)
of Warilla
Passed away suddenly on Monday, 4 May 2020. Beloved son of Janet and the late Bill. Adored father of Emily and father in law of Trent. Fun loving poppy to Vann and Ari. Loved brother of Simone and Jason. Uncle to Sarah, Nathan, Jess, Alana along with his Optimum family. Craig has touched many lives and will live on in all our hearts.
Aged 57 years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Craig's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday, 15 May 2020 at 12noon
Due to the COVID restrictions, family kindly invite you to watch Craig's funeral service via a link available through
funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 12, 2020