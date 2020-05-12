Home
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home Warilla
10 Woolworths Avenue
watch Craig's funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au
Craig STRICKLAND Notice
STRICKLAND Craig (Sticks/ Crackers)



of Warilla



Passed away suddenly on Monday, 4 May 2020. Beloved son of Janet and the late Bill. Adored father of Emily and father in law of Trent. Fun loving poppy to Vann and Ari. Loved brother of Simone and Jason. Uncle to Sarah, Nathan, Jess, Alana along with his Optimum family. Craig has touched many lives and will live on in all our hearts.



Aged 57 years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Craig's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday, 15 May 2020 at 12noon



Due to the COVID restrictions, family kindly invite you to watch Craig's funeral service via a link available through

funeralannouncement.com.au



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 12, 2020
