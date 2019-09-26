|
|
BAKER Craig Raymond â€˜Bakes' of Wodonga formerly of Woonona
Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. Dearly beloved son of Grahame and the late Elaine. Beloved partner of Yvonne. Dearly loved father of Carla and Cameron. Loved brother and brother in law of Warren and Edwina and Renee. Adored uncle of Aaron, Dean, Zed and Taj. Craig will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends
Aged 52 Years
'His final whistle has been blown'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Craig's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, Bulli on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 26, 2019