H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Cornelius (Con) MURPHY

Cornelius (Con) MURPHY Notice
MURPHY Cornelius (Con) of Tarrawanna

6/1/1930-22/8/2019



Passed away peacefully on 22 August 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father of Cornelius (dec), Sally. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Con will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 89 years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Con's memorial service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday August 28, 2019 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
