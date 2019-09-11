|
O'CONNOR Cormac Of the Central Coast, formerly of Mangerton and Harvey Bay. Born in Dublin Ireland.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday September 8th 2019. Beloved husband of Bernadette. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kieran & Jo, Ruadhri (Rory) & Narinder. Much loved granddad of Bella, Cormac and Hamish. Cormac will be missed by all of his family and his friends from Ireland, UK and Australia.
Ni bheidh a leitheid aris ann -
There will never be the likes of him again
Relatives and friends of Cormac are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Saturday 14th September 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019