|
|
DELANGEN Corey John Aged 25 years Late of Townsville. Corey passed away suddenly on 15 th August, 2019. Loving Partner of Holly. Loved Son of Johnny and Dotsa and loving Brother of Cody. Beloved Grandson of Oma and Opa, Buba and Dedo. All Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend COREY'S CELEBRATION of LIFE which will commence at 1.30 p.m. FRIDAY AFTERNOON 30 th AUGUST, 2019 at the Woongarra Crematorium, Bruce Highway, Townsville. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Swiss 8 www.swiss8.org MORLEYS FUNERALS AFDA Townsville - Ph (07) 4779 4744
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019