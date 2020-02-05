|
MAWER Constance Ethel Ruby (nee Prior) Connie of Fairy Meadow Beloved wife of John (dec). Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Roslyn and Roger, David and Kirsty. Loved Grandmother of Simon, Lauren, Katie, Matthew (dec), Helen, Jonathan and Laura. Loved Great Grandmother of William, Caitlyn, James, Nicholas, Eve, Sarah, Rory, Max, Blake and Stella. Loved Sister of Jim. Connies funeral will be held at 10:00am on Monday 10th February 2020 at Fairy Meadow Anglican Church Princes Highway. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care Unit - Port Kembla Hospital.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020