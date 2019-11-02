Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Constance "Connie" LOONEY

Constance "Connie" LOONEY Notice
LOONEY Constance 'Connie' of Shell Cove, formerly of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Terry and Dawn, Suzanne and Kent. Cherished Nan of her grandchildren James, Michael, Candice, Nicholas, Stuart, Harrison and her great grandson Ronan. Loved sister of Pat, Maurice and their families. Connie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

Forever in our Hearts,

Reunited with her Loving Husband



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Connie's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 10:30 am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
