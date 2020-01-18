Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Columbine "Collie" WELLING

Columbine "Collie" WELLING Notice
WELLING Columbine 'Collie' of Oak Flats



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 13 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill Welling. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of William and Paula, Sarah and Anthony. Loving Nan of Jarrad, Nathan, Hailee and Owen. Loved sister and sister in law of Gloria and the late Harry, John and Maureen.



Always Loved and Sadly Missed

Reunited with Bill

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Collie's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, 125 Manning Street, Kiama on Monday, 20 January 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020
