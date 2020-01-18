|
WELLING Columbine 'Collie' of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 13 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill Welling. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of William and Paula, Sarah and Anthony. Loving Nan of Jarrad, Nathan, Hailee and Owen. Loved sister and sister in law of Gloria and the late Harry, John and Maureen.
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Reunited with Bill
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Collie's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, 125 Manning Street, Kiama on Monday, 20 January 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020