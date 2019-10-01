|
KIME (Chilby) Colleen Ann of Coniston, formerly of Warrawong.
Colleen passed away, whilst sleeping, on Friday 27th September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Much adored mother and mother-in-law of Stephen & Yvonne, Karen & David and Jeffrey. Cherished Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister to John and Maureen. Colleen will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends.
Aged 83 years
Rest in Peace
Colleen's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Friday 4th October, 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. Colleen's burial will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka at 2pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the RSPCA Animal Shelter at Unanderra will be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 1, 2019