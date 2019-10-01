Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen KIME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Ann KIME


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Colleen Ann KIME Notice
KIME (Chilby) Colleen Ann of Coniston, formerly of Warrawong.



Colleen passed away, whilst sleeping, on Friday 27th September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Much adored mother and mother-in-law of Stephen & Yvonne, Karen & David and Jeffrey. Cherished Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister to John and Maureen. Colleen will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends.



Aged 83 years

Rest in Peace



Colleen's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Friday 4th October, 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. Colleen's burial will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka at 2pm.



Donations in lieu of flowers to the RSPCA Animal Shelter at Unanderra will be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now