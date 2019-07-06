Home
Colin Robert PARR

Colin Robert PARR Notice
PARR Colin Robert of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on 2 July 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pamela. Much loved father and father in law of Carolyn and Will, Geoffrey and Olga. Cherished Pa of his grandchildren Daniel, Heather and Rick Jones, and great grandchildren Hugo and Lewis Jones. Colin will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 88 Years

In God Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday July 8, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
