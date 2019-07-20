Home
Colin RAMSEY

Colin RAMSEY Notice
RAMSEY Colin of Fairy Meadow

formerly of Candelo NSW



Passed away peacefully on 16 July 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma Jean. Dearly loved father and father in law of Bernard, Anthony, Melissa, Janice, Fran. Loving Pop of Pia and Zac, Cohen and Ash, Koah, Imogen and Damo, Mia, Hendrix, David and Tanika, Andrew, Brendon, Scott, Jade, Tracy and Pete and girls. Colin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends



Aged 92 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed

Our memories of you will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday July 26, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
