RAMSEY Colin of Fairy Meadow
formerly of Candelo NSW
Passed away peacefully on 16 July 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma Jean. Dearly loved father and father in law of Bernard, Anthony, Melissa, Janice, Fran. Loving Pop of Pia and Zac, Cohen and Ash, Koah, Imogen and Damo, Mia, Hendrix, David and Tanika, Andrew, Brendon, Scott, Jade, Tracy and Pete and girls. Colin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends
Aged 92 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Our memories of you will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday July 26, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019