Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin HILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Leonard HILLS

Add a Memory
Colin Leonard HILLS Notice
HILLS Colin Leonard of Worrigee formerly of Kiama



Passed away suddenly on Thursday August 8, 2019. Best friend of Pauline. Dearly loved father and father in law of Leanne and Mick, Sharon and Scott, Robin. Much loved Poppy Col of his grandchildren and great grand children



Aged 80 Years

Forever in our hearts

A life well lived



Colin's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 10am, to be followed by burial in Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.