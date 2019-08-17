|
|
HILLS Colin Leonard of Worrigee formerly of Kiama
Passed away suddenly on Thursday August 8, 2019. Best friend of Pauline. Dearly loved father and father in law of Leanne and Mick, Sharon and Scott, Robin. Much loved Poppy Col of his grandchildren and great grand children
Aged 80 Years
Forever in our hearts
A life well lived
Colin's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 10am, to be followed by burial in Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019