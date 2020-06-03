|
SWAN Colin John 'Smiley' of Tullimbar
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 29 May 2020. Beloved wife of Jaqueline. Dearly loved father and father in law of Darren, Tony, Mark and Jane. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Leah, Travis, Mitchell, Luke, Shane and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Bill, Betty and Ruth.
Aged 77 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Our memories of you will be treasured forever
A private burial service will be held.
A memorial service will be held
later in the year.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020