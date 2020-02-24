|
|
GILMORE Colin of Wollongong formerly of Cessnock
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 20 February 2020. Beloved husband of Beryl. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karl (dec), Ruth and Paul, Mark and Rose. Much loved Grandad of his grandchildren James, Mathew, Rachael, Jessica, Jacob, Hannah, Sophie, Olivia, Jason, Bradley and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jack and Moira.
Aged 87 Years
Rest in Peace
Always loved and sadly missed
We will miss your smiling face
Our memories of you will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 at 12noon. The burial will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 12noon in Kurri Kurri Cemetery, Hospital Road, Weston.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 24, 2020