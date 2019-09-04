Home
COLIN FRANCIS "GATESY" GATES

COLIN FRANCIS "GATESY" GATES Notice
GATES COLIN FRANCIS 'GATESY' 6/6/1933 - 1/9/2019



Colin passed away in Wollongong Hospital on September 1, 2019. Adored husband of Daphne. Beloved father of Anne and Steven. Loved Brother of Nola, (Harry, Geroge, Hazel, June, Roy, Barry and Kelly, all deceased). Brother in law of Gloria and Ron Little, Geoff and Pat Jarrett, Elaine and Bob Williams, Fran and the late Ron Flint. Loved Uncle Col of his many nieces and nephews. Special Poppy to Rachael and Jack and his mate, his dog Rusty.



Aged 86 Years

Your special smile lit up our lives



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday September 6, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019
