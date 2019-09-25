Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Colin Claude LITTLEJOHNS


1932 - 2019
Colin Claude LITTLEJOHNS Notice
LITTLEJOHNS Colin Claude 13.05.1932 - 23.09.2019



Colin passed away quietly. Beloved Husband of Coral. Adored Father and Father-in-law of Denise & Stephen. Poppy of Nathan, Elisabeth, Morgan, Katrina, Bradley and Zoe. Great Poppy of Sally and Remy. Our Dad and Poppy will be sadly missed.



Aged 87 Years

'Gone But Never Forgotten'



Relatives and friends of Colin are kindly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday September 27th, 2019 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
