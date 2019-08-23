|
|
LEADBEATTER Colin Alfred Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 20 August 2019. Husband of the late Ula. Much loved father and father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. Colin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 Years
Reunited with wife and son
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday August 26, 2019 at 10am.
Sincere thanks to Warrigal Care
at Shell Cove
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 23, 2019