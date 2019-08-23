Home
Colin Alfred LEADBEATTER

Colin Alfred LEADBEATTER Notice
LEADBEATTER Colin Alfred Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 20 August 2019. Husband of the late Ula. Much loved father and father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. Colin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

Reunited with wife and son



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday August 26, 2019 at 10am.



Sincere thanks to Warrigal Care

at Shell Cove



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 23, 2019
