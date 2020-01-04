|
|
ROCCO Cocca of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 26 December 2019. Beloved husband of Elena. Dearly loved father and father in law of Nick, Lina and Ray, Enza and Austin, Martin and Melanie, Frank and Belinda, Tony. Much loved Nonno of his 8 grandchildren. Rocco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 91 years
Forever in our Hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Rocco's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal on Wednesday, 8 January 2020 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020