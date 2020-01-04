Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St Columbkilles Catholic Church
99-119 Princes Highway
Corrimal
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cocca ROCCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cocca ROCCO

Add a Memory
Cocca ROCCO Notice
ROCCO Cocca of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 26 December 2019. Beloved husband of Elena. Dearly loved father and father in law of Nick, Lina and Ray, Enza and Austin, Martin and Melanie, Frank and Belinda, Tony. Much loved Nonno of his 8 grandchildren. Rocco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 91 years

Forever in our Hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Rocco's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal on Wednesday, 8 January 2020 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cocca's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -