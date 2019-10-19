Home
CLIFF DAVEY

CLIFF DAVEY Notice
DAVEY CLIFF of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dearly loved father and father in law of Rosie (dec) and Robert, Anita (dec) and John, Glen and Macca, John (dec) and Keryn, Ian and Resie, Carol (dec), Mick and Janet, Steve and Carmel. Much loved Grandad of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Cliff will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 95 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cliff's funeral service to be held in the Autumn Chapel, Wollongong City Funerals 48 Baan Baan Street, Dapto on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Wollongong Hospital Cancer Care Clinic

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019
