Home
Services
Renshaws Funeral Services
88 Bentinck Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4265
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleola BUTTSWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleola BUTTSWORTH

Add a Memory
Cleola BUTTSWORTH Notice
Cleola May Buttsworth nee Grives 86 years of age. Late of Shell Cove, formerly of Bathurst. Passed away on 21 August 2019. Beloved wife of Harold (dec). Previous wife of Horrie (dec) father of their children. Loving mother of Jann, Phillip (dec), Dia, Julie and Anne-Maree. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Loving sister of Jan (dec) and Jim. TO KNOW HER WAS TO LOVE HER Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Church, Bathurst, on Wednesday 28 August 2019 at 11.00 am. Burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery will follow. In honour of Cleola's memory, wear something red.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.