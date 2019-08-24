|
Cleola May Buttsworth nee Grives 86 years of age. Late of Shell Cove, formerly of Bathurst. Passed away on 21 August 2019. Beloved wife of Harold (dec). Previous wife of Horrie (dec) father of their children. Loving mother of Jann, Phillip (dec), Dia, Julie and Anne-Maree. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Loving sister of Jan (dec) and Jim. TO KNOW HER WAS TO LOVE HER Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Church, Bathurst, on Wednesday 28 August 2019 at 11.00 am. Burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery will follow. In honour of Cleola's memory, wear something red.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019