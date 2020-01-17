Home
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
Claudio DE FREITAS Notice
DE FREITAS Claudio of Lake Heights



Passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on Tuesday, 14 January 2020. Beloved husband of Maria. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gidget and Jose, Amie. Loved brother of Antonio, Manuel, Agustinho and their families. Claudio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Madeira.



Aged 74 Years

Resting in God's care

Forever in our hearts



A viewing will be held in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Monday 20 January 2020 at 4pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Claudio's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Illawara Cancer Care Centre

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020
