DE FREITAS Claudio of Lake Heights
Passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on Tuesday, 14 January 2020. Beloved husband of Maria. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gidget and Jose, Amie. Loved brother of Antonio, Manuel, Agustinho and their families. Claudio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Madeira.
Aged 74 Years
Resting in God's care
Forever in our hearts
A viewing will be held in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Monday 20 January 2020 at 4pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Claudio's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Illawara Cancer Care Centre
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020