|
|
CELLINI Claudio of Corrimal
Passed away after a 2 year battle with a brain tumour, surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 14 December 2019. Beloved partner of Bonnie. Dearly loved father of Tallulla and Tarmiqua. Loving son of Giuseppi and Giulia. Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews and loving Pop to his grandchildren. Claudio will be sadly missed by his many dear friends, family, sisters Yvonne and Tina and brother in laws Andy and Luke.
Aged 54 years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person,
no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Claudio's funeral service to be held at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 11:30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Brain Cancer Research
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019