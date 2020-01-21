Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude LEWTHWAITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude LEWTHWAITE

Add a Memory
Claude LEWTHWAITE Notice
LEWTHWAITE Claude of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hazel. Dearly loved father of Robert. Much loved great uncle of Rhett, Seth, Malachi, Levi, Hendrix, Hallie and loving uncle of Wendy.



Aged 97 Years

Rest in Peace

With Hazel again



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Claude's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -