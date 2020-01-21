|
|
LEWTHWAITE Claude of Kiama
Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hazel. Dearly loved father of Robert. Much loved great uncle of Rhett, Seth, Malachi, Levi, Hendrix, Hallie and loving uncle of Wendy.
Aged 97 Years
Rest in Peace
With Hazel again
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Claude's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 21, 2020