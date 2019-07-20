|
HARRIS OAM Claude of Albion Park
28.3.1927-16.7.2019
Passed away peacefully at home. Husband of the late Mary. Father and father in law of Ross and Kathryn, Mandy and John. Grandfather of Lawson and McKinlay.
Aged 92 Years
Requiem Mass for the repose of Claude's soul will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Albion Park on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass Claude's funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.
No flowers by request
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019