H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Claude HARRIS

Claude HARRIS Notice
HARRIS OAM Claude of Albion Park

28.3.1927-16.7.2019



Passed away peacefully at home. Husband of the late Mary. Father and father in law of Ross and Kathryn, Mandy and John. Grandfather of Lawson and McKinlay.



Aged 92 Years



Requiem Mass for the repose of Claude's soul will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Albion Park on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass Claude's funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.



No flowers by request



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
