Claude Edward â€˜Claudezze' MORENO

Claude Edward â€˜Claudezze' MORENO Notice
MORENO Claude Edward â€˜Claudezze' of Lake Heights.



Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. Beloved son of Bartolomeo and Ovidia (both dec). Loved Godson of Sebastiano and Nina Angelucci. A very close friend of Peter, Alfie Joseph, Louie, and Jess. Claude will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 58 Years

Rest in Peace



Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funerals 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Sunday September 22, 2019 at 4pm.



Claude's funeral service will be held Graveside at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Monday September 23, 2019 at 10.30am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 20, 2019
