REID (Williams) Clarice Flora of the Illawarra, formerly of Ungarie NSW.
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Clarice.
Clarice passed away peacefully with her devoted husband Keith by her side on Monday 12th August, 2019. Loving mother and mother in law of Christine & Neil, Irene & Charles (Blue) and Lyn & Rod. Cherished Nan to Jocelyn, Shavanah, Nathan, Tomika and Dillon. Adored Big Nan to her 6 great grandchildren. Dear sister to her all siblings, survived by her sister Myra. Clarice will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our Hearts.
Clarice's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 16th August, 2019 commencing at 12 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019