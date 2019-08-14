Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Flora REID


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Clarice Flora REID Notice
REID (Williams) Clarice Flora of the Illawarra, formerly of Ungarie NSW.



It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Clarice.

Clarice passed away peacefully with her devoted husband Keith by her side on Monday 12th August, 2019. Loving mother and mother in law of Christine & Neil, Irene & Charles (Blue) and Lyn & Rod. Cherished Nan to Jocelyn, Shavanah, Nathan, Tomika and Dillon. Adored Big Nan to her 6 great grandchildren. Dear sister to her all siblings, survived by her sister Myra. Clarice will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our Hearts.



Clarice's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 16th August, 2019 commencing at 12 pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now