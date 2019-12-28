Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Clarence Albert NEAVES

Clarence Albert NEAVES Notice
NEAVES Clarence Albert of Albion Park



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Carol and Gary, Graham and Maya, Susan and Robert, David and Cindy, Chris and Cindy. Much loved Poppy of his many grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of John and Joan, Daphne (dec), Dorothy and Arthur. Clarrie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 Years

Our Memories of you will

be Treasured Forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clarrie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019
