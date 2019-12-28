|
|
NEAVES Clarence Albert of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Carol and Gary, Graham and Maya, Susan and Robert, David and Cindy, Chris and Cindy. Much loved Poppy of his many grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of John and Joan, Daphne (dec), Dorothy and Arthur. Clarrie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
Our Memories of you will
be Treasured Forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clarrie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019