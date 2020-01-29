Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church
2 Powell St
West Wollongong
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wollongong Lawn Cemetery
Wylie Road
Kembla Grange
View Map
1929 - 2020
CLAIRE LOGUE Notice
LOGUE CLAIRE Passed away peacefully on 25 January 2020.



Beloved wife to Frank. Loving Mother and Mother in law to Christine & John, Wendy & Tom, John & Sharon, Paul and Melissa (dec). Cherished Nanna and Great Nanna to all.



Aged 90 Years



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Claire at St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell St, West Wollongong on Friday 31st January 2020 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wylie Road, Kembla Grange for Burial.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation

to St Vincent De Paul, a bowl will be

located at the Church entrance for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -