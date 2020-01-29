|
|
LOGUE CLAIRE Passed away peacefully on 25 January 2020.
Beloved wife to Frank. Loving Mother and Mother in law to Christine & John, Wendy & Tom, John & Sharon, Paul and Melissa (dec). Cherished Nanna and Great Nanna to all.
Aged 90 Years
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Claire at St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell St, West Wollongong on Friday 31st January 2020 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wylie Road, Kembla Grange for Burial.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation
to St Vincent De Paul, a bowl will be
located at the Church entrance for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 29, 2020