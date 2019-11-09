Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Shellharbour Village Uniting Church
Mary Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cicely MILAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cicely "Celia" MILAS

Add a Memory
Cicely "Celia" MILAS Notice
MILAS Cicely 'Celia' Of Barrack Heights



With sadness we announce the passing of Celia on 3 November 2019. Beloved wife and soul mate of Savo (Sam) dec. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Vera, Pamela and Henry, Dawn and Drage. Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Celia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 90 Years

Lives on in our hearts

Singing in God's choir



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Celia's funeral service to be held at Shellharbour Village Uniting Church, Mary Street Shellharbour on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 12noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cicely's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -