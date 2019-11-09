|
MILAS Cicely 'Celia' Of Barrack Heights
With sadness we announce the passing of Celia on 3 November 2019. Beloved wife and soul mate of Savo (Sam) dec. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Vera, Pamela and Henry, Dawn and Drage. Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Celia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 90 Years
Lives on in our hearts
Singing in God's choir
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Celia's funeral service to be held at Shellharbour Village Uniting Church, Mary Street Shellharbour on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 12noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019